Incoming bishop to address sexual abuse allegations against founding Memphis bishop

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Catholic Diocese will have a new Bishop next month.
Days after Bishop David Talley was named for the position, a list came out of the Richmond, Virginia Diocese of priests with credible sexual abuse allegations against them.
Memphis Diocese founder Bishop Carroll Dozier was on that list.
David Brown is a member of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests or SNAP.
Outside the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Midtown, where Dozier’s body rests, Brown called for Talley to tackle allegations of abuse by Dozier head on.
“I feel for him. Bishop Talley is going to have his hands full, but he has an immediate need and that’s to reach out to these survivors here in Shelby County and West Tennessee,” said Brown.
According to the list released by the Richmond Diocese, they became aware of allegations against Dozier in 1985. That was 15 years after Dozier became Bishop in Memphis.
"Did he stop abusing when he came down here? We find most of the time pedophiles don't do that," said Brown.
In an exclusive interview with Talley, he said he was told about the allegations against Dozier immediately.
He said after he takes his position on April 2, he will get the information from Richmond.
"I will begin to talk to my priests and my people, my lay leaders, about what steps we should take since this man was our founding Bishop," said Talley.
Brown wants to see Dozier's name removed around the city.
He also wants a list of Memphis Diocese priests, like Richmond's.
At his last diocese in Alexandria, Louisiana, Talley says he and a group reviewed the files of every current and one-time diocese priest.
"Any red flag, any mention of inappropriateness or abuse was flagged. We put those files aside. We compared notes, and came up with 27 individuals," said Talley.
Brown says he prays Talley will 'do right' by the diocese.
"They always say these guys are dead and this happened a long time ago. Well guess what folks, we're still alive," said Brown.
Brown says if you’re a victim of abuse you can reach out to him and SNAP.
