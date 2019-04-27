Governor Lee visits west Tennessee, promotes vouchers bill

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 drove over to Selmer, Tennessee on Friday to catch up with Governor Bill Lee to talk about the school vouchers bill.
The governor went to McNairy County to celebrate the announcement of a steel fabrication plant, Quality Iron and Steel, a nearly $3 million investment creating 32 new jobs.
Gov. Lee said he expects state house and senate leaders to compromise on the differing versions of the school vouchers bill that passed this week:
“Those who are in the lowest performing schools who have the lowest income levels and who currently do not have a choice for quality education where they are and that occurs in the districts we're targeting these bills to,” Gov. Lee said.
The voucher bill only applies to Davidson County-Metro Nashville and Shelby County- Memphis where parents would be able to access $7,300 worth of vouchers to send a child to private schools.
Even though the bill is so limited, Gov. Lee said it’ll be good for all of Tennessee.
