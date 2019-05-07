Film Commission pushes to get Bluff City Law filmed in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - NBC appears to be fans of the upcoming series Bluff City Law.
According to Deadline, the network has ordered a full season of the legal drama, set in Memphis.
The series stars Jimmy Smits as an elite civil rights attorney who works closely with his daughter.
But the show may come at a cost.
The Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission said the show will cost the state $10 million to film in the city.
Linn Sitler has been pushing for the entire “Bluff City Law” series to be filmed locally since it’s pilot was filmed in Memphis and Oxford in March.
“Bluff City Law for Memphis, Shelby County, for Tennessee would be the goose that laid the golden egg,”she said. “It’s the best project we ever had a shot at.”
NBCUniversal asked state lawmakers for $10 million in incentives to set up production of the show in Memphis.
However, legislators wrapped up the budget session without earmarking specific funds for the show, and allocating only $4 million for statewide film and TV projects.
"We're really losing a lot of money and a lot of jobs by not having the state incentivize our projects," Sitler said
State Senator Raumesh Akbari was one of those fighting for additional funding.
"It's the biggest project I've seen on the horizon- it's a big deal that the state of Tennessee has an opportunity to be involved in," Senator Akbari said.
Sitler is kicking off a campaign asking Governor Bill Lee to find $10 million in the state budget to keep the show in Memphis - touting an expected $55 million return on investment per season.
"We need to educate the legislators about the hardcore economic value of movie production," she said.
Representative G.A. Hardaway says he believes the money does exist elsewhere in the budget, and hopes Bluff City Law returns to Memphis for good.
"A show about Memphis,Tennessee being filmed in Mississippi. A show about Memphis being filmed in Georgia. It's embarrassing," he said.
We’ve reached out to the governor’s office and are waiting to hear back.
