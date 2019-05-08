Details released in Golden Corral opening

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The word is out, Golden Corral is coming to Jonesboro.
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced the popular buffet and grill will be coming to Jonesboro later this year.
We first told you about Western Sizzlin’ closing it’s doors after years of service on May 19.
Now the former Western Sizzlin’ building will be busy once again as the new home of Golden Corral next to Lowe’s on Highland Drive.
This new restaurant will add 160 jobs. The Buffet Joint, LLC will be interviewing all current employees and managers of Western Sizzlin’ franchise for rehire within Golden Corral, as well as the group’s other restaurants across the city.
The 8,700 square foot building will undergo a remodel both inside and outside. There will be a larger dining area that will accommodate over 280 guests, featuring a stone fireplace, new furniture and fixtures with contemporary décor.
The remodel is set to begin immediately. Golden Corral will open sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.
