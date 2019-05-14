Louisiana twins earn $1.3 million each in college scholarships

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two Captain Shreve High School seniors have earned $1.3 million each in academic scholarships.
Twins, Brin and Nial Wilson, plan to attend college this fall and major in civil engineering. Brin has accumulated $1,393,012 and Nial has accumulated $1,335,788.
According to a news release, both young men applied to and have been recruited by numerous colleges throughout the United States. They have been accepted to Morehouse College, St. John’s University, La Salle University, Loyola University, Louisiana Tech University, and Barry University, to name a few.
In addition to their academic success, they’ve also received athletic scholarship offers to play football.
Brin has an offer from Knox College in Illinois. Nial has four offers, from Culver-Stockton College in Missouri, Sterling College and McPherson College in Kansas and Judson University in Illinois.
Brin and Nial have been honored as Top 2019 Prospects by Louisiana Football Magazine & TV, Offense-Defense All-American Bowl selections in Daytona, Florida and Blue-Grey All-American Bowl selections in Houston, Texas.
They were also recognized by the LHSAA 2019 Bowling All-District 2nd Team and earned Captain Shreve’s Distinguished Scholar Award.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.