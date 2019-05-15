Stars of NBC’s Bluff City Law open up about filming in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time, we are hearing from the stars of NBC’s Bluff City Law about filming the series pilot on the streets of Memphis. Earlier this week, NBC released the trailer for the drama, which will air on WMC Action News 5 this fall.
Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee both sung praises of the Mid-South in a recent NBC interview promoting the show, but it still remains to be seen if the first season will be shot in Memphis.
The trailer for Bluff City Law is packed with familiar sights, Memphis landmarks, and the Oxford courthouse.
“We are outside the Lorraine Motel, and we were in a diner and it was really fun to actually get to use places that are a part of Memphis,” said Caitlin McGee, one of the stars of the show.
Both McGee and Smits said they enjoyed their time filming in Memphis earlier this year. The highlights inlcuded the people and the slower pace of the south.
“We were all over the local news, so it was nice,” McGee said, “They really loved that we were filming there. They were so supportive and so kind.”
The two play father and daughter in the legal drama, tackling high-stakes cases with southern flair.
NBC on Wednesday could not confirm whether or not a decision had been made to shoot the series in Memphis. The Memphis Shelby County Film and Television Commission, long with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and other community leaders, have asked the state to pony up $10 million worth of incentives to lure production. In return, producers would guarantee a spend of more than 50 million.
The stars said they felt like their time in the Mid-South brought authenticity to their roles.
“The city, they were so positive and open about us being there, showing it in a great light,” said Smits.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.