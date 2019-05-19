GA toddler dies after ‘heinous’ child abuse

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 3-year-old victim died shortly after an investigation into a “heinous crime of child abuse” led to her parents’ arrest, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Janiyah Armanie Brooks died at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner.
Brooks’ stepfather, Gregory Parker, 20, was charged with child molestation, rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated battery, battery and first degree cruelty to children.
Crystal Brooks, Janiyah’s mother, was also arrested. She was charged with aggravated battery, battery, first degree cruelty to children and giving a false statement.
An autopsy is set to be done Monday, Fowler said.
The victim was on a ventilator in Atlanta.
APD began an investigation after police were called to the victim’s home on May 13. She was found unresponsive.
The investigation found the victim had been severely beaten and sexually assaulted, according to APD.
