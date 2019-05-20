Mother of 4 identified as victim in Oxford homicide

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has released the name of a woman found dead Sunday in Oxford.
Police responded to the scene on Suncrest Drive around 2 p.m. Sunday.
MBI says the victim was Dominique Lashelle Clayton. Authorities haven’t released how Clayton, a mother of 4, died but said her death is being investigated as a homicide. Her mother and sister say she was shot in the back of the head in her bedroom while sleeping.
Monday night, Oxford police announced an arrest had has been made. No name has been released.
Clayton’s 8-year-old son made the gruesome discovery.
“It’s terrible. It’s shocking. You know it happened so close to my mom’s and everybody here is like a tight community and talk to each other," neighbor Sherry Brown said.
Oxford police contacted MBI to investigate. They would not say why that request was made.
The family just want answers as to why this mother’s life was taken so soon.
“I just think it’s a sad situation,” Brown said.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.