Multiple people shot during graduation party in Mississippi

JONESTOWN, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities are working around the clock to solve a weekend shooting that left multiple people injured in Mississippi.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning in Jonestown, Mississippi in Coahoma County.
A Mississippi high school grad's, who was injured in the shooting, grandmother said her granddaughter is headed in for another surgery at Regional One Medical Center.
For many Jonestown residents the shooting once again highlights the need for a larger local police department.
Hours after a high school graduation in the center of town witnesses say the night of celebration for a Mississippi high school grad ended in gunfire from a drive-by shooting.
That night, Lottie Stewart laid frozen in her bed praying a stray bullet wouldn't hit her.
"I've been here for over 20 years. I've never heard that much shooting in my entire life," Stewart said."I thought the bullets were going to come through the windows and walls, cause from the sound it was like it was in front of my house, but it was uptown. But I was scared."
Stewart says the graduation party was on the main strip in downtown Jonestown right in front of city hall and police department.
Coahoma County Sheriff's Office says they got the call Sunday morning just before 12:30.
The Coahoma County Sheriff's Office has taken the lead in this investigation.
That's because in the town of just under 1,200 people, there is only one police officer on staff.
"We need the police over here. They going to have parties. If not, they don't need to have no parties, you know. Just stop the parties and get some police over here," Stewart said.
Shirley Wiley has also seen a change in Jonestown since the police force dropped to one.
"Ever since that we ain't had no police, this stuff been going, going, going," she said.
Investigators have a person of interest in this case.
It is unclear if they are in custody.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.