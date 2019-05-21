Another 5-star recruit still on table for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is not out of the running for 5-star Point Guard R.J. Hampton for next season.
The Dallas-area recruit cut Kentucky off his list, but kept Memphis, Kansas, and Texas Tech on it.
For the Tigers, it could come down to whether senior transfer Rayjon Tucker, who committed to Memphis last week, stays in the NBA Draft. He has until May 29 to pull out.
Also, former Tigers target Trendon Watford, a 4-Star forward out of Birmingham, committed today to LSU.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.