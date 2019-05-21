Arkansas town plans to use inmates in redevelopment project

OSCEOLA, Ark. (WMC) -The city of Osceola has created a land bank commission to acquire homes to redevelop.
Once the city owns the homes inmates needing community service hours will restore them.
Money made reselling the home will then be used on the next project.
"It gives the chance to bring new life into those properties, into those streets, and into the neighborhoods where they are," Mayor Sally Wilson said.
The ordinance will hear its third reading and be voted on by the Osceola City Council in June.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.