Arson suspect set Mercedes on fire, investigators say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is seeking a woman they believe set a car on fire intentionally.
Investigators said the woman drove to the Wyndham Apartments on April 30. While there, she set a 2013 Mercedes Benz on fire.
The suspect is also accused of setting other material on fire near the front entrance of an apartment.
The name of the suspect has not been released, but investigators identified her through photos.
The total damage done is valued at $6,000 to the car and $1,000 to the apartment.
If you know who this person is, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
