City council adds to push for filming incentives for Bluff City Law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is weighing in on NBC’s new legal drama “Bluff City Law.”
They plan to ask the state to make $10 million in incentives a reality to lure production of the show to Memphis.
The full council is expected to vote on the resolution Tuesday just as county commissioners did last week.
The vote comes as there's been no public decision on where the show set in Memphis will actually be shot.
"It's one thing to have a show about Memphis but you can't capture Memphis' authenticity if you're filming it in Atlanta or New Orleans," said city councilman Martavious Jones.
The pilot was filmed in the Bluff City earlier this year.
NBC Universal picked up the legal drama starring Jimmy Smits for a season premiere this fall to be aired on WMC Action News 5.
"We've got a lot of good stuff going on here and to be broadcast nationally and being recognized for the right reasons I think would be great for our city," Ford Canale said.
The Memphis Shelby County Film and Television Commission and Mayor Jim Strickland have been lobbying state leaders in Nashville .
NBC is promising a spend of more than $50 million to produce the show in Memphis in return for the incentives.
Last week, Shelby County Commissioners approved a similar resolution for a project elected leaders say could be transformative for the city.
We have reached out to NBC for comment but have not heard back at this time.
