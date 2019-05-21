Cordova murder victim was holding paper with suspect’s license plate number when killed, police say

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - A police affidavit revealed new information on the shooting in Cordova last week.
Bryan Scott Hervey was found dead Wednesday near his home on Linnean Cove around 2:30 a.m.
According to the police report, home surveillance video shows Hervey running to his front door screaming for help while gunshots can be heard in the background.
Hervey was found with a piece of paper in his hand with "BHN 561 dark" written on it.
Court documents also said Hervey monitors activity as part of his neighborhood watch ground. Neighbors refuted that saying Hervey was not part of an official neighborhood watch group.
It is not clear if there is an active neighborhood watch, but people who live in the neighborhood say security comes from the company hired by the HOA.
Police in DeSoto County arrested Bryant Ward, who lives down the street from Hervey. They made the arrest after stopping at his home and seeing a dark car with the license plate BHN 651.
Ward’s sister told police she was in the car with her brother when the victim drove by. The two made eye contact, and her brother became upset and started firing shots.
She told officers she followed Hervey’s car and that her brother leaned out the window and began shooting.
Investigators found more than two dozen shell casings at the crime scene, and that many surveillance cameras captured the shooting.
“One thing for sure, we’ve got cameras around everywhere. Nine times out of 10 they’re going to see because there are cameras everywhere. I’ve got a camera in my house," said neighbor Henry Sherrod.
It’s unclear if Ward’s sister will face any charges.
Ward appeared in court Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge. He asked for a public defender, and will be back in court May 29.
He is now being flagged by the jail as being a veteran. His military status is now under review which could make him eligible to participate in the veteran’s court rehabilitation program.
