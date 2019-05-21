Grizzlies interview Portland assistant for head coach job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are the last team in the Association to hire a head coach.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports his sources say Memphis has been granted permission to interview Portland assistant Nate Tibbetts for the Grizzlies head coaching job.
The 38-year-old Tibbetts is heralded by ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz as an understated, but vital presence in Portland. He’s praised by the Blazers high-powered backcourt of Damien Lillard and C.J. McCollum as a great communicator who supplies them with subtle game nuances like player tendencies and scouting secrets.
The Blazers finished 3rd in the West before getting knocked out by Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.