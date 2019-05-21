JPD explains what people need to know when traveling with medical marijuana

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With only two dispensaries open in Arkansas, people are having to travel across the state to pick up their medical marijuana prescription.
The Jonesboro Police Department explains what you need to know if you get pulled over on the trip.
There are a couple of things officers will look for to make sure your medical marijuana prescription is legitimate.
First, is your medical marijuana ID card, which you have to present to get the prescription in the first place.
And the other thing is how the marijuana is packaged.
The Arkansas Department of Health has specific guidelines for labeling on the prescription that officers will check for.
Overall, Chief Rick Elliott asks for patience throughout the adjustment.
“This is all new to law enforcement and everybody involved, but it’s just a work in progress,” Elliott said. “There will be some snags here and there. To the general public just kind of bear with us, work with us, eventually it’ll work out.”
Elliott said one of their main concerns is people driving under the influence.
Though medical marijuana is now legal, there are laws similar to those surrounding alcohol, like not smoking while driving.
For a full list of those rules and regulations, check out the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
