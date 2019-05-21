Man pleads not guilty after child finds gun in car and shoot his mother

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged after a child found his gun and accidentally shot his mother has pleaded not guilty.
Charles McFarland, 76, is charged with reckless endangerment after a 41-year-old mother was accidentally shot by her 8-year-old son at the USA Baseball Stadium in Millington.
She is still in critical condition.
McFarland’s attorney says he felt the gun found inside his truck was secure.
"Mr. McFarland never intended for anybody to rummage through his bag in his car. Though it may not have been locked, it was inside his personal property," attorney Blake Ballin said.
McFarland's World War II Jeep was on display at the park for a Veterans Appreciation Day event.
His case will now go to a Shelby County grand jury.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.