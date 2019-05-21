Memphis in May organizers release Celebrate Memphis schedule

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 21, 2019 at 11:14 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 11:14 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The full schedule for this year’s Celebrate Memphis is official.

The Tom Lee Park gates open at 3 p.m. Saturday for an all-day event with music, games and fun.

  • 4 p.m. -- Cornhole Tournament
  • 5:15 p.m. -- Head to the World’s Longest Picnic Table presented by Walmart, Circle B and King Cotton
  • 5:30 p.m. -- All Veterans Group parachute Team landing followed by the Air Show presented by Memphis International Airport
  • 9:30 p.m. -- drone Show presented by FedEx plus the Mid-South’s largest fireworks show presented by Memphis Tourism

Other all-day events include MATA Mobile Mural powered by Bank of America, Creative Arts Tent presented by Fidelity and Painting with a Twist, Ford Family Zone, Global Community Expo & Market presented by International Paper, Water on Wheels (U of M Water on Wheels Mobile Learning Unit), Touch a truck, Sports Zone presented by Baptist Memorial Hospital & Academy Sports + Outdoors and free Cornhole presented by Regions (before and after the tournament).

ServiceMaster Stage

  • 4:45 p.m. -- Ashton Riker
  • 6:30 p.m. -- Savannah Brister
  • 7:10 p.m. -- Garry Coin & Friends
  • 8:15 p.m. -- Lucero

ArtsMemphis Stage

  • 3:15 p.m. -- Poets of the Word
  • 4:15 p.m. -- Stax Music Academy
  • 5:30 p.m. -- Airshow
  • 6:30 p.m. -- The Memphis Wind Symphony
  • 7:30 p.m. -- Collage Dance Collective
  • 8:15 p.m. -- Opera Memphis & New Ballet Ensemble

nexAir Stage

  • 3:15 p.m. -- MikeyChristian
  • 4 p.m. -- Roben X
  • 4:45 p.m. -- Marco Pave
  • 5:30 p.m. -- Airshow
  • 6:30 p.m. -- Fresco the Label
  • 7 p.m. -- Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
  • 8 p.m. -- Al Kapone

Direct General Store

  • 3 p.m. -- Cultural Performances
  • 5:30 p.m. -- Airshow
  • 6:30 p.m. -- The Bo-Keys featuring Percy Wiggins
  • 7:45 p.m. -- Love Light Orchestra

Marathon Petroleum Stage

  • 3:10 p.m. -- Fuzzy Jeffries
  • 3:45 p.m. -- Darryl Evans Jones
  • 4:30 p.m. -- Memphissippi Sounds
  • 5:30 p..m. -- Air Show
  • 6:30 p.m. -- The Lucky 7 Brass Band
  • 7:45 p.m. -- Bailey Bigger

