Police officer charged with murder in death of Miss. woman

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford police officer was arrested after a woman was killed Sunday.
Tuesday, Oxford Police Department identified Officer Matthew Kinne as the man arrested in connection to the homicide of Dominique Clayton.
Kinne has been charged with murder.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as Clayton on Monday. Her mother and sister say she was shot in the back of the head in her bedroom while sleeping.
Oxford officers said early on in the investigation, they determined that Officer Kinne was involved with Clayton in some way. That’s why they decided to turn over the investigation to MBI.
Kinne became a certified police officer in Mississippi in November of 2006. In 2018 he was named Oxford Police Department’s Mounted Officer of the year.
“We will not hide behind our badge. This badge stands for truth and justice," Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said.
McCutchen said their main goal is to seek justice for Clayton’s death.
“This badge stands for truth and justice and today is about justice for Dominique,” he said.
Clayton’s family agrees.
“We want the truth out and we want justice for my sister," Shyjuan Clayton said.
Clayton’s family had no further comment Tuesday so as not to disrupt the investigation.
“They’re crossing all their t’s and dotting all their i’s. For right now that’s it," the victim’s cousin Reggie Clayton said.
