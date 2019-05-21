10 SCS students earn perfect ACT scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools says 10 of their students scored perfect scores this year on the ACT college admissions test.
Seven juniors and three seniors at three SCS high schools scored a perfect 36.
- Jackson Danley, Central HS junior
- David Lee, Germantown HS senior
- Kevin Cao, White Station HS junior
- Srikrishna Dasari, White Station HS junior
- Sarah Ding, White Station HS junior
- Anming Gu, White Station HS junior
- Jie Wang, White Station HS junior
- Brandy Yuan, White Station HS senior
- Chloe Zelinka, White Station HS senior
- Jonathan Zhang, White Station HS junior
The ACT includes tests in English, math, reading and science. Each is scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.
SCS offers a variety of ACT resources, including prep courses for juniors in English and math. Community partners offer practice classes and tutoring services, including Peer Power’s ACT Prep University.
Students and parents are encouraged to attend ACT Family Night Wednesday, May 29 at 5: 30 p.m. at the SCS Board of Education Auditorium, 160 S. Hollywood St. The first 100 attendees will receive free ACT preparation materials.
