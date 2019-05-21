State suspends Covington car dealership’s license after owner’s arrest

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission suspended the license of a Covington car dealer.
The suspension means McDivitt Motors cannot sell any vehicles in Tennessee in any capacity. This comes after the owner, Marty McDivitt was charged with theft and deceptive business practices in March.
The charges came out of Illinois after McDivitt allegedly wrote a bad check for more than $24,000 at a Chevrolet dealership and knowingly stole a 2017 Buick Enclave.
Covington police also said they received multiple reports of complaints about the car lot, which were turned over to state investigators.
A day after his arrest, authorities searched through the dealership.
“The Commission took swift action in order to send a strong message that we will protect consumers from any unlicensed activity by McDivitt Motors,” said Paula J. Shaw, commission executive director.
If you have purchased a vehicle from McDivitt motors recently, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has these tips to offer:
- Consumers who have been affected by McDivitt Motors are urged to contact the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission at (615) 741-2711 about their complaint or file a complaint online.
- Tennessee auto dealers are required to have a surety bond to obtain a license. Complainants may be eligible make a claim against that bond with the bond company. The bond company investigates each claim on its merit and determines eligibility.
- If you are a consumer and in possession of a temporary tag which is about to expire, please contact your local county clerk and have ready your bill of sale showing your purchase from McDivitt Motors along with a copy of the complaint you have filed with the Motor Vehicle Commission or report that you filed with law enforcement.
- Affected consumers should also consult a private attorney to determine their rights as a consumer and whether further legal action is necessary in regards to their specific complaint.
