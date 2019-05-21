Tennessee House Speaker announces resignation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada is resigning from his position.
Casada released the following statement:
Monday night, Tennessee House Republicans cast a vote of no confidence in House Speaker Glen Casada, who has been the center of several growing scandals, including lewd text messages he sent about women.
Governor Bill Lee called Casada’s decision to resign the right one.
Casada’s Chief of Staff Cade Cothren resigned earlier this month in the wake of the alleged racist and lewd texts regarding women, and admitted cocaine use in his legislative office. Days later, Speaker Casada said he wasn’t leaving his leadership post – calling lewd text conversations that surfaced “locker room talk.”
"I'm sorry that I did it, and I'm embarrassed I did it, but it's not going to happen again," Speaker Casada said to WTN-FM in Nashville.
He said the 2016 conversation in question was among himself, his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren, and a third person who Casada described as a disgruntled former employee who vowed revenge.
Friday, Casada resigned from his job selling pharmaceuticals for Merck.
All this led to nearly a dozen Republicans calling for Casada to resign.
