Warm and windy afternoon

Windy and warm this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: A line of storms will approach the Mid-South tonight. The best chance for any strong storms will be in eastern Arkansas and then the line will fall apart as it crosses the Mississippi River. Lows will be in the low 70s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A shower possible in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the low 70s.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy Thursday and Friday and see more sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Some areas will hit 90 for the first time in 2019.
WEEKEND: It will remain hot and humid over the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index in the mid 90s. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny both days.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
