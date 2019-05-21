Whitehaven coach joins Stackhouse on Vanderbilt staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The recruiting wars for top college basketball players is starting to heat up in Tennessee now that Jerry Stackhouse has taken over at Vanderbilt.
Whitehaven coach Faragi Phillips is joining the Vanderbilt coaching staff as an assistant, he announced on Twitter.
Phillips led Mitchell High to back-to-back Class AA State titles with former Memphis Tiger Jeremiah Martin before moving on to Triple A Whitehaven where he’s coached 2020 4-Star recruit Matthew Murrell the past two years.
Stackhouse is a former Memphis Grizzlies assistant, who like Penny Hardaway, is a former college All-American and NBA All-Star.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.