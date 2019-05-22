Brooks Museum prepares for new Downtown home, names architect for new building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new $100 million Brooks Museum in downtown Memphis will be designed by a world renowed Swiss firm with local connections.
Brooks Museum supporters toasted to the selection of Herzog and de Meuron to design the Brooks on the Bluff.
“Herzog and de Meuron has become quite well known and respected for it’s extraordinary ability to build art museums," Emily Ballew Neff with the museum said.
Herzog and de Meuron designed the Perez Museum in Miami, Florida.
The design firm will work with local architect Archimania to build the $105 million museum.
The new Brooks Museum will be on Front and Union which is the current home to the Memphis Fire Department headquarters.
“We’re convinced this building, this place will become the hot spot of Memphis,” Neff said.
Two members of the Herzog and de Meuron team are from the Bluff City.
Project director Phil Schmerveck went to Germantown High School.
“I think it gives us some insight to help get us on fire with the project," Schmerveck said.
“Cities that invest in arts and museums are cities that win in the economy for tourists around the world,” Kevin Kane, CEO of Memphis Tourism, said.
“We want to take the time to get it right for Memphis, because this is going to have an impact on the next 100 years in the cultural life of this city,” said Neff.
Final proposals on what to do with the old museum are expected in the coming weeks. A rendering of the new building is expected to be completed next year.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.