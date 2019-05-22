Child dies 5 years after abuse as baby; man charged with murder

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A West Memphis man is charged with murder more than five years prosecutors said he severely injured a 3-month-old.
Tuesday, Terrence Washington was charged with second-degree murder after a medical examiner determined the child, now 5 years old, died as a result of the injuries from 2013.
Washington was convicted of battery in 2015 and sentenced to 120 months for the original offense. He was released in October 2018 for that offense.
A prosecutor determined that double jeopardy does not apply in this case because of the murder charge, and Washington was taken back into custody.
