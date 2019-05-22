2 children taken to hospital after report of potential hostage situation in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after police received a report that two children were being held against their will at a home in Frayser.
Police responded to the home on Riney Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl escaped the home and ran to a nearby grocery store where they flagged down help. The boy had a cut on his leg.
Both children went to the hospital for evaluation.
Investigators say the man set fire to the living room while police tried to take him into custody.
“It appears that he started the fire, ignited the fire in the living room area. But it extended to the roof and attic area and to the rear of the area,” said Wayne Cooke, Memphis Fire Department.
“The fire department came and did what the fire department does. They were able to get the fire extinguished pretty quick,” said Louis Brownlee, Memphis Fire Department.
The man was removed from the home by firefighters after the fire spread. He was treated for smoke inhalation.
Police aren’t releasing his name until charges are filed.
The relationship between the man and children isn’t clear at this time.
The boy sustained a cut and the girl showed no signs of physical injury.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.