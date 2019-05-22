Compromised reached in Noah’s Ark development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A compromise has been reached in the fight over the development dubbed Noah’s Ark near Overton Square.
Back in March, neighbors said the four new town homes on Jefferson Avenue were too big and looked out of place for the area.
The developer wanted to build four more townhomes across the street, but residents tried to get the city to block it.
Tuesday, the city council approved a plan for three new townhomes. The new building will not be as tall as the other.
