Drying out and warming up

Clouds for some areas and sun for others this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds but continued warm. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind south 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Expect a partly cloudy sky Thursday and mostly sunny sky Friday. It will be hot and dry with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
WEEKEND: It will remain hot and humid over the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index in the mid 90s. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny both days. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. A chance of showers finally returns by Wednesday with highs backing down into the 80s. The muggy pattern will continue.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
