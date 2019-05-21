Football coach Joe Moorhead signs four-year extension with Mississippi State

“It’s a privilege to be the head football coach at Mississippi State,” Moorhead said. “I want to thank John, President (Mark) Keenum and this wonderful University for believing in me. My family and I love Starkville. For me, it’s about building a championship program our Bulldog fans can be proud of and helping our players maximize their potential on and off the field, while walking away with a meaningful degree from Mississippi State University. Our team is excited about the season ahead, and I look forward to continuing to elevate our program in everything we do.”