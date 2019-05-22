Man arrested for carjacking, robbing Uber Eats driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man accused of robbing an Uber Eats driver.
According to court documents, Nairobi Lyons hit a man on the back of the head with a gun outside Ball Hoggerz BBQ on Airways Boulevard last month.
Police said Lyons then took the victim's keys, wallet and cell phone and took off.
Lyons was taken into custody Monday and charged with carjacking, theft of property, employing a firearm during a felony, and attempted first-degree murder.
