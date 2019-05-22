MPD searching for armed bank robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to an armed robbery at Paragon Bank on Poplar, around 12 p.m. Wednesday.
According to officers, an armed man entered the bank and robbed a clerk of an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a 30-year-old black man, medium build, standing at five feet and five inches.
Police say he has a beard and was wearing a black scarf over his face.
He was also wearing a multi-colored hoodie and sunglasses.
Anyone with information pertaining to the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.
