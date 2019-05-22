15 people displaced after house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fifteen people are without a home after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.
The fire happened at a home on Dunnavant Street around 12:30.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire within 20 minutes, but one firefighter suffered burns to his legs and was taken to the hospital.
Investigators report the home did not have a working smoke alarm.
The total value of damage to the home is an estimated $26,000.
The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical malfunction.
Seven adults and eight children are being given assistance from Red Cross.
