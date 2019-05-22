Residents gather to celebrate 100 years of Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents and community members gathered Wednesday to celebrate 100 years of the historic Orange Mound Community.
"Born and raised in Orange Mound, I went to Melrose from the first grade to the 12th, even had a kindergarten in Orange Mound, Mrs. Sullivan’s Kindergarten,” said David Acey Sr., resident.
David Acey Sr. says that kindergarten education in Orange Mound led him to spending 40 years as a professor at the University of Memphis.
He says he is forever grateful to be a product of Orange Mound.
"The lesson we learn from our ancestors and encourage and hope we have for the future is incredible, and to be apart of that is just phenomenal,” said Acey Sr.
With a celebratory cake, and fellowship to mark the momentous occasion, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland also presented a proclamation from the City of Memphis to the Orange Mound community.
"I hereby congratulate and pay tribute to Orange Mound upon the occasion of its 100th anniversary as part of the city,” said Strickland.
District 4 City Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen, who lives in the area, says she’s excited to see the community grow and to work toward celebrating another 100 years of Orange Mound.
"They’re focused on building this community, they’re working hard towards building this community and after all, it has been in existence for 100 years. There aren’t many communities that can say that,” said Swearengen.
There is a lot of revitalization happening in Orange Mound right now.
Mayor Strickland said he will have a big announcement regarding Historic Melrose in the next few months.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.