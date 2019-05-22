Showers this morning, hot week ahead

A few showers and storms will be possible this morning, especially along and north of I-40. Rain will taper off by late afternoon and this evening will be dry with decreasing clouds. It will be mostly cloudy, but highs will still reach the upper 80s. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds: S 10-15 mph. High: 88.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: S 10 mph. Low: 72.
REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine will return for Thursday and Friday, which means temperatures will be warming quickly. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 70s and afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s.
WEEKEND: It will remain hot and humid over the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index in the mid 90s. We will have dry and sunny conditions this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day on Monday will feature highs in the lower 90s and sunshine. The heat index will likely climb to the mid 90s. It will stay hot with above average temperatures all next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB