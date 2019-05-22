Stolen Southaven police SUV found in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stolen Southaven police SUV was recovered in Memphis Wednesday, according to Memphis police.
MPD confirms the police vehicle was reported stolen to them just before 12:30 p.m. Memphis police were told that vehicle was seen heading into Memphis.
Several citizens then called to report a Southaven squad car crashed in the 800 block of Marsh Avenue in Frayser.
Memphis police searched that area for the suspect, who was ultimately caught by the K9 unit in the 3100 block of Shirley Circle.
The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Michael Larson of Memphis.
It was discovered that he had a warrant through the Horn Lake, MS Police Department.
Larson was then detained, handcuffed and placed into the back of a Southaven Police Unit.
Moments later, he was able to take possession of the patrol car and lead other Southaven officers in a pursuit.
He then fled to Memphis where he was apprehended by the Memphis Police Department.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Larson is currently charged with taking away a motor vehicle.
More charges will be filed at a later time.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.