Teen gets 30 years in prison for murder, robbery at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering a man at a Memphis gas station in 2017.
Lavon Williams, 19, pleaded guilty to the charges and sentenced. He was 17 at the time of the murder.
Investigators said Williams, along with Lareco Wilson and Teriaco Gilkey, shot and killed 23-year-old Nicholas Sutton during a robbery at a Marathon gas station in January 2017.
Gilkey and Wilson were both 16 at the time of the murder. They both have pending charges and will be in court next month.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.