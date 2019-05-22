12-year-old killed in Dyersburg crash

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A 12-year-old was killed in a crash in Dyersburg on Monday.
The crash happened on Hwy 41 near Glover Drive just after 4:30 p.m.
According to the police report, the first vehicle slowed down to make a stop when another car came from behind, causing the first car to overturn.
The first car has a man, a 12-year-old, and a 2-year-old. The 12-year-old was killed; the man and toddler were both injured.
The driver of the other car was uninjured.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.