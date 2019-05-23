Best cities to find a summer job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With summer approaching and many young adults expected to look for short-term work in order to bridge their finances or grow their professional skills, the personal-finance website WalletHub took an in-depth look at 2019’s Best Places for Summer Jobs.To help job seekers find the best summer employment opportunities, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 180 markets in the U.S. across 21 key metrics. The data set ranges from availability of summer jobs to median income of part-time workers to median rental price.