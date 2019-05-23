City budget unbalanced with increased police, fire raises, mayor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he believes the city council will face a tough challenge in the coming days trying to balance a now-unbalanced budget.
Tuesday night, the council approved raises of 5% for Memphis police officers and 3.8% for Memphis firefighters via impasse proceedings.
But those raises won't be final until approved in the city budget.
Strickland had proposed a 3% raise for public safety employees. The mayor said the council’s action will add roughly $4 million to the budget.
"The council is really going to have a challenge in the next month of what to cut for the budget to pay for that," Strickland said. "You either have to cut services to the public or some benefit to other city employees."
The council is expected to vote on the 2020 budget in the coming weeks. Strickland proposed raises of one percent for all other city employees.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.