Former MATA security guard pleads guilty to shooting man outside bus terminal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former MATA security guard will not have to serve any additional jail time for shooting a unarmed man who refused to cooperate last year.
Milz Mayhorn, 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Thursday and Judge Robert Carter granted four years diversion in the case.
Diversion allows charges to be erased if a defendant completes a period of good behavior.
Mayhorn was arrested last November after trying to get a man to leave the MATA terminal on North Main.
According to Memphis police, Mayhorn tried to detain the man away from MATA property and threatened to shoot him in the leg if he didn’t come with him to complete a report. The victim survived the shooting.
Mayhorn still has an active license as an armed security guard in Tennessee.
MATA announced it was switching security contractors and reviewing safety protocols in the wake of the shooting.
