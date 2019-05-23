Graceland to open new exhibition center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new 80,000-square foot exhibition and entertainment hall is set to open at Graceland on Saturday.
Three museum-style exhibits will open, including on on the late boxing great Muhammad Ali.
Presley and Ali were known to be friends. Elvis gave him a custom-made robe in Las Vegas in the early 1970s.
A replica of that robe is part of the Ali exhibit, along with photos of the heavyweight boxing and civil rights champion and other artifacts.
Exhibits about motorcycles and planet Earth are also scheduled to open Saturday.
