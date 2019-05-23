Hot and humid through holiday weekend

It's already warm this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s under a clear sky. There will be high temperatures in the lower 90s with a heat index in the mid 90s this afternoon. We will have a partly cloudy sky and mostly dry conditions. A pop-up shower will be possible in west Tennessee this afternoon, but most of the area will not see rain.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Low: 72.
FRIDAY: It will be sunny and dry on Friday, which will help temperatures climb quickly. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s and overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.
WEEKEND: It will remain hot and humid over the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index in the upper 90s. We will have dry and sunny weather all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day on Monday will feature highs in the lower 90s and sunshine. The heat index will likely climb to the mid to upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday. We will see a slight chance for showers on Wednesday afternoon and evening, which will bring temperatures down to the upper 80s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB