A hot & mainly dry pattern in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure firmly entrenched over the southeastern U.S. will keep the Mid-South hot, humid, and dry through the Memorial Day weekend and well into next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5-10 LOW: 72
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 5-10 HIGH: 91
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 72
THIS WEEK: A warm and dry night will lead into a hot and humid day tomorrow. Friday will be hot and dry as well with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 90s along with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs remaining in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
