Man arrested for soliciting 12-year-old for sex
Logan Willoughby (Source: SCSO)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 23, 2019 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated May 23 at 9:29 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of soliciting a 12-year-old for sex.

Investigators were called about a missing 12-year-old Wednesday. They were able to find her in a hotel room with 36-year-old Logan Willoughby.

The 12-year-old told investigators that Willoughby contacted her via an online ad and he paid her $70 in exchange for sex.

Willoughby admitted to the solicitation and was arrested and charged with rape of a child and solicitation of a minor.

