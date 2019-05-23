Man arrested for soliciting 12-year-old for sex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of soliciting a 12-year-old for sex.
Investigators were called about a missing 12-year-old Wednesday. They were able to find her in a hotel room with 36-year-old Logan Willoughby.
The 12-year-old told investigators that Willoughby contacted her via an online ad and he paid her $70 in exchange for sex.
Willoughby admitted to the solicitation and was arrested and charged with rape of a child and solicitation of a minor.
