Man indicted for crash that killed Memphis police officer

Lt. Myron Fair died March 21, 2019 in a crash with a suspected drunk driver.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 23, 2019 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 4:25 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing a Memphis police officer in an alleged drunk driving crash earlier this year.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Marquell Griffin was under the influence and speeding when he crashed into the back of Lt. Myron Fair at a Raleigh intersection March 21.

Marquell Griffin (Source: MPD)
Fair, a 25-year veteran of the Memphis Police Department, was on his way home from work at the time of the crash. He died at the scene, but investigators say Griffin walked away and was arrested at a nearby gas station.

Griffin has three prior DUI convictions and remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

The grand jury indicted Griffin for vehicular homicide involving recklessness and intoxication, aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

