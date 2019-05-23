Memphis Botanic Garden names new board leadership

Memphis Botanic Garden names new board leadership
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 23, 2019 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 3:02 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Botanic Garden Foundation Inc. has elected new officers to lead its board members.

  • President - P Z Horton; PZ is a retired military officer and technology executive who is also an active volunteer with Memphis based Alpha Omega Veteran Services.
  • Vice President – Jay Royalty; Jay is Vice President of Corporate Development and Disruptive Technologies for International Paper.
  • Secretary – Chris Miller; Chris is the President of Memphis based Yuletide Office Products and an active community volunteer.
  • Treasurer – Aarti Bowman; Aarti serves as Senior Vice President – Investor Relations for First Horizon, parent company of First Tennessee Bank.
  • Assistant Treasurer – Steve Beussink; Steve is Assistant Treasurer with AutoZone and an avid gardener.
  • Immediate Past President - Vance Lewis; Vance is an active community volunteer and a past President of The Little Garden Club of Memphis, a Garden Club of America club.

Seven new members were also added to the board of directors.

  • Scott Adams; Sr. Vice President of FTN Financial Capital Markets
  • Gwen Campbell; Retired from UTHSC, Master Gardner & active MBG volunteer
  • Diane Chambliss; Active community volunteer
  • Jennifer Coltharp; Director of Lender Services - Hanover Securities
  • Kristi Goldsmith; Goldsmith Family Foundation
  • David Scully; President – Duncan Williams Asset Management
  • Sehrish Siddiqui; Attorney - Bass, Berry, Sims

All terms begin July 1.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.