Memphis city pools opening this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis will begin opening outdoor pools for the summer starting Saturday.
Normal hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.
During Memorial Day weekend, pools will also be open Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Monday from noon to 6 p.m.
To visit Memphis city pools you must have a City of Memphis Access Card. They are free and you can register online at poolcard.memphistn.gov.
Once registration is complete, you can pick up your card at any community center with proof of residency and date of birth for each applicant. Proof of guardianship must also be provided.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.