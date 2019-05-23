Memphis 901 FC earns tie at Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC went on the road Wednesday night looking to pick up three points and advance up the standings in the USL Championship East Division.
To do it, they’ve got to travel west to take on the Swope Park Rangers, who are affiliated with MLS Sporting Kansas City. The game started great for Memphis-- 3rd minute, a corner kick for Marc Birch went over the mash and finds the foot of Dan Metzger for the tap in on the far post.
That’s Metzger’s first goal this season. But Swope Park gets the Equalizer later in the half. In the 33rd minute, Abdi Mohammed fouls Sean Grimes in the box. That results in a PK for the Rangers.
Camden Riley slots the penalty past Jeff Caldwell and the game was tied 1-1 at the break.
More goals were coming in the second half. With Swope on the run, Karani with the perfect cross to a sliding Mark Sedbrige for the score. Rangers take a 2-1 lead.
But in the 73rd minute, 901 FC comes back with another sweet corner. This time, Cam Lindley finds the head of a leaping Tristan Hodge for a Memphis goal.
This one ends tied 2-2. 901 FC picks up a point on the road.
Next Match, USL Cup 3rd round action vs Hartford next Wednesday, May 29 at Mike Rose Soccer Complex.
