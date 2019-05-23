Memphis man’s run from police ends with arrest, authorities say

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A Tennessee man, who was in handcuffs, took off running after his arrest when police say he tried to give a fraudulent prescription at a drug store this week.
Eddie Lee Blackshire of Memphis was arrested May 22 by Kennett police on suspicion of felony forgery, felony fraudulently attempting to obtain a controlled substance and felony escape.
According to a media release from Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas D. Jain, Blackshire attempted to pass a forged prescription at a Kennett pharmacy and was arrested after he escaped.
A probable cause affidavit from Kennett police also noted officers got a call to go to the pharmacy. Officers later spoke to a Southaven, Miss. doctor, who told police that the prescription had not been written by him in spite of a signature on the prescription.
Officers later found Blackshire in the lobby and arrested him, police said.
However, police said he took off.
“As officers exited the front of Harris Pharmacy with Blackshire in custody walking to a patrol unit parked in front of the establishment, Blackshire fled on foot. Blackshire headed south through oncoming traffic on First Street to Sweet Mayhem’s parking lot as officers were in hot pursuit,” the affidavit read.
Blackshire was arrested in the Splash of Class parking lot, police said.
A $225,000 cash only bond was set May 23 in the case.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.